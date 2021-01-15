Friday's ETF Movers: IDU, TAN

In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of NiSource, up about 4.7% and shares of Pacific Gas & Electric, up about 4.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, down about 6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Solaredge Technologies, lower by about 10.6%, and shares of Sunpower, lower by about 7.7% on the day.

