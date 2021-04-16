Friday's ETF Movers: ICLN, XBI

In trading on Friday, the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sunrun, up about 10.2% and shares of Centrais Electricas Brasileiras, up about 5.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Biotech ETF, down about 1.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Editas Medicine, lower by about 15.7%, and shares of Veracyte, lower by about 13.8% on the day.

