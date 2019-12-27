Friday's ETF Movers: GWX, MLPA

In trading on Friday, the SPDR— S&P— International Small Cap ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Turquoise Hill Resources, up about 10.3% and shares of Nexgen Energy, up about 9.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, off about 1.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Western Midstream Partners, lower by about 2.4%, and shares of TC Pipelines, lower by about 1.1% on the day.

