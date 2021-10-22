Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, VOX

In trading on Friday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sulliden Mining Capital, up about 13.3% and shares of Alexco Resource, up about 6.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Vanguard Communication Services ETF, off about 2.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Snap, lower by about 25.2%, and shares of Magnite, lower by about 11.2% on the day.

