Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, SMH

In trading on Friday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, up about 16.1% and shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 13.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Semiconductor ETF, down about 3.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Lam Research, lower by about 7.1%, and shares of Teradyne, lower by about 6.8% on the day.

