Markets
FSM

Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, SMH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, up about 16.1% and shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 13.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Semiconductor ETF, down about 3.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Lam Research, lower by about 7.1%, and shares of Teradyne, lower by about 6.8% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, SMH
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, SMH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FSM EXK LRCX TER SMH GDXJ

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular