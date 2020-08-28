Markets
Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, SMDV

In trading on Friday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Harmony Gold Mining, up about 12.8% and shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, up about 7.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ProShares ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF, off about 0.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Petmed Express, lower by about 5.2%, and shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares, lower by about 2.4% on the day.

