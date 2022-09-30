Markets

Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, QVML

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Osisko Mining, up about 13.4% and shares of Arizona Metals, up about 9.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, down about 2.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Carnival, lower by about 18.7%, and shares of Nike, lower by about 11.2% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, QVML
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, QVML

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCLNKEQVMLGDXJ

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular