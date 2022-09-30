In trading on Friday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Osisko Mining, up about 13.4% and shares of Arizona Metals, up about 9.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, down about 2.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Carnival, lower by about 18.7%, and shares of Nike, lower by about 11.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, QVML

