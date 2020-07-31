Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, OIH

In trading on Friday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Karora Resources, up about 364.9% and shares of Dundee Precious Metals, up about 11.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Noble, lower by about 10.1%, and shares of Dril-quip, lower by about 9.4% on the day.

