Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, KBE

In trading on Friday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sulliden Mining Capital, up about 14.3% and shares of Silvercorp Metals, up about 9.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Bank ETF, down about 1.3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Synovus Financial, lower by about 3.9%, and shares of Regions Financial, lower by about 3.7% on the day.

