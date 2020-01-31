Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, IYE

In trading on Friday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Centerra Gold, up about 5.7% and shares of Alacer Gold, up about 4.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Energy ETF, down about 3.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Phillips 66, lower by about 5.7%, and shares of Patterson-uti Energy, lower by about 5.7% on the day.

