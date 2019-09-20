Markets

Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, ITA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Semafo (SMF.CA), up about 5.3% and shares of Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL), up about 4.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA), down about 1.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of National Presto Industries (NPK), lower by about 3%, and shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR), lower by about 2.2% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, ITA
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, ITA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBGL NPK SPR ITA GDXJ

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular