Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, ITA

In trading on Friday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Semafo (SMF.CA), up about 5.3% and shares of Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL), up about 4.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA), down about 1.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of National Presto Industries (NPK), lower by about 3%, and shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR), lower by about 2.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.