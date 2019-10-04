Friday's ETF Movers: GDX, XOP

In trading on Friday, the Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Harmony Gold Mining (HMY), up about 4.2% and shares of Torex Gold Resources (TXG.CA), up about 4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), down about 1.3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Apache (APA), lower by about 6.2%, and shares of Centennial Resource Development (CDEV), lower by about 5.5% on the day.

