Friday's ETF Movers: GDX, VDE

In trading on Friday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pretium Resources, up about 9.2% and shares of Wheaton Precious Metals, up about 6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Vanguard Energy ETF, down about 5.3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Centennial Resource Development, lower by about 19.5%, and shares of Newpark Resources, lower by about 18% on the day.

