In trading on Friday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gold Fields, up about 10.4% and shares of Harmony Gold Mining, up about 6.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, down about 7.7% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Uranium Energy, lower by about 14%, and shares of Fission 3.0, lower by about 13.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: GDX, URA

