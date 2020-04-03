Markets
Friday's ETF Movers: GDX, REM

In trading on Friday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gold Fields Limited, up about 4.6% and shares of Kirkland Lake Gold, up about 4.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, down about 11.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Ladder Capital, lower by about 30.7%, and shares of New Residential Investment, lower by about 27.9% on the day.

