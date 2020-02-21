Friday's ETF Movers: GDX, OIH

In trading on Friday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Eldorado Gold, up about 24.2% and shares of Harmony Gold Mining, up about 9.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 3.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Valaris, lower by about 21.7%, and shares of Noble, lower by about 8.2% on the day.

