Markets
EGO

Friday's ETF Movers: GDX, OIH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Eldorado Gold, up about 24.2% and shares of Harmony Gold Mining, up about 9.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 3.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Valaris, lower by about 21.7%, and shares of Noble, lower by about 8.2% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: GDX, OIH
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: GDX, OIH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EGO HMY VAL NE OIH GDX

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular