Friday's ETF Movers: GDX, OIH

In trading on Friday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Endeavour Mining, up about 3.5% and shares of Pretium Resources, up about 3.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 2.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Oil States International, lower by about 6.8%, and shares of Oceaneering International, lower by about 6.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.