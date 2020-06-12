Markets
Friday's ETF Movers: FXO, IYK

In trading on Friday, the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Mfa Financial (MFA), up about 7.8% and shares of Cit Group, up about 6.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, down about 0.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of PVH, lower by about 8.3%, and shares of Lululemon Athletica, lower by about 4.8% on the day.

