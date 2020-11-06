Friday's ETF Movers: FPX, MLPA

In trading on Friday, the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of The Trade Desk, up about 27.9% and shares of Cloudflare, up about 22.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, off about 6.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of TC Pipelines, lower by about 4.5%, and shares of Plains All American Pipeline, lower by about 3.9% on the day.

