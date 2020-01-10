Markets
Friday's ETF Movers: FBT, MLPA

In trading on Friday, the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF (FBT) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE), up about 28.9% and shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), up about 21.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF (MLPA), off about 0.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Western Midstream Partners (WES), lower by about 1.8%, and shares of TC Pipelines (TCP), lower by about 1.4% on the day.

