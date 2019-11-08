Friday's ETF Movers: FBT, ILF

In trading on Friday, the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, up about 6.2% and shares of Nektar Therapeutics, up about 5.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Latin America 40 ETF, off about 1.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Credicorp, lower by about 4%, and shares of BRFS, lower by about 4% on the day.

