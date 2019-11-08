Markets
NBIX

Friday's ETF Movers: FBT, ILF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, up about 6.2% and shares of Nektar Therapeutics, up about 5.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Latin America 40 ETF, off about 1.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Credicorp, lower by about 4%, and shares of BRFS, lower by about 4% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: FBT, ILF
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: FBT, ILF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NBIX NKTR BAP BRFS ILF FBT

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular