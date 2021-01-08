Friday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, SIL

In trading on Friday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Baidu, up about 11.2% and shares of Kingsoft, up about 7.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, down about 5.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Coeur Mining, lower by about 9.7%, and shares of Hecla Mining, lower by about 9.2% on the day.

