In trading on Friday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 8.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Hello Group, up about 17.8% and shares of Weibo, up about 11.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, down about 2.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Duke Realty, lower by about 6.5%, and shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, lower by about 6.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, RWR

