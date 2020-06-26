Markets
Friday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, KRE

In trading on Friday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, trading flat on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of GDS Holdings Limited, up about 2% and shares of Netease, up about 0.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF, down about 6.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Great Western Bancorp, lower by about 11.1%, and shares of Iberiabank, lower by about 9.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

