Friday's ETF Movers: COPX, URA

In trading on Friday, the Copper Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of First Quantum Minerals, up about 8% and shares of Lundin Mining, up about 5.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, down about 1% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Centrus Energy, lower by about 2.8%, and shares of UEX, lower by about 2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.