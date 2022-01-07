Friday's ETF Movers: COPX, ITB

In trading on Friday, the Copper Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lundin Mining, up about 2.8% and shares of Hudbay Minerals, up about 2.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, down about 3.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of LGI Homes, lower by about 5.8%, and shares of Topbuild, lower by about 5.3% on the day.

