Friday's ETF Movers: CIBR, URA

In trading on Friday, the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of A10 Networks, up about 29.2% and shares of Vmware, up about 23.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, off about 2.7% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Cameco, lower by about 5.3%, and shares of UR Energy, lower by about 5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.