In trading on Friday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sea Limited, up about 7.3% and shares of Shopify, up about 7.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, down about 0.7% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Enphase Energy, lower by about 6%, and shares of Shoals Technologies Group, lower by about 2.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: ARKW, TAN

