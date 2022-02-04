In trading on Friday, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Snap, up about 52.6% and shares of Unity Software, up about 16.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, down about 3.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Pultegroup, lower by about 7%, and shares of KB Home, lower by about 6.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: ARKW, ITB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.