Friday's ETF Movers: ARKG, PSI

In trading on Friday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Accolade, up about 18.4% and shares of Invitae, up about 8.8% on the day.
And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, off about 5.3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Onto Innovation, lower by about 11%, and shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, lower by about 10.9% on the day.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
