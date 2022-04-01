In trading on Friday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Burning Rock Biotech, up about 15.7% and shares of Accolade, up about 7.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, off about 4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Yellow, lower by about 9.5%, and shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, lower by about 8.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: ARKG, IYT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.