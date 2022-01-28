In trading on Friday, the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Twilio, up about 7% and shares of SNAP, up about 5.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF, off about 1.7% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Freeport-mcmoran, lower by about 3.5%, and shares of Allegheny Technologies, lower by about 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: ARKF, PICK

