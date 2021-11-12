Friday's ETF Movers: ARKF, ARKG

In trading on Friday, the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Farfetch, up about 18.6% and shares of Shopify, up about 8.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, off about 1.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Compugen, lower by about 20.5%, and shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, lower by about 14.4% on the day.

