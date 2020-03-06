Markets
Friday's ETF Movers: AOM, MLPA

In trading on Friday, the iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, down about 0.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tegna, up about 12.5% and shares of Gannett, up about 9.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, down about 6.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Western Midstream Partners, lower by about 8.5%, and shares of Nustar Energy, lower by about 7.8% on the day.

