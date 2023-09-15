Friday’s Cotton Starting Weaker

Futures are fading through the early Friday session, though Dec is still up 40 for the week so far pending the day trade. After the midweek pullback, cotton prices closed 60 to 91 points higher on Thursday. The US Dollar Index was sharply higher to $105.395 on Thursday, the strongest since March.

USDA reported 67.4k RBs of cotton was sold for export during the week of 9/7. New crop (24/25) also had 25.3k RBs sold. The week’s shipment was 118k RBs. Total exports are at 1.043 million RBs shipped through 9/7, up 13% from last year’s pace.

The Cotlook A Index was 50 points higher to 98.65 cents on 9/13. The AWP for cotton was lowered 1.6 cents to 71.95 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks were 2,652 bales on 9/8.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 87.8, up 91 points, currently down 40 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 88.23, up 86 points, currently down 39 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 88.41, up 84 points, currently down 44 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

