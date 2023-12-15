Friday Weakness for Cotton

Cotton dropped after the day session open, with prices sitting 65 to 80 cents in the red for midday. The week’s move for March is now a 145 point loss.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 57,765 RBs of cotton was sold during the week that ended 12/07. That was a 9-wk low for sales. That left the year’s commitment at 7.976m RBs, a 9% lag from last year’s pace. USDA also confirmed 13.6k RBs were sold for 24/25 delivery, leaving the forward book at 640k RBs – still half of the volue at the same time last year.

The Cotlook A index was a penny weaker to 91.10 cents/lb. The AWP for the week was raised 204 points to 65.67 cents. ICE certified stocks were 5,953 bales as of 12/13.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 80.03, down 78 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 80.81, down 68 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 81.28, down 66 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.