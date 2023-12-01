Friday Strength for Wheat Futures

Midday wheat futures are working the black on Friday. CBT SRW is currently 7 to 9 ¼ cents higher across the front months. March SRW gained a net 12 ¾ cents through November. KC futures are trading 3 ½ to 4 ½ cents higher so far for the session. Spring wheat futures are up by 2 ¼ cents across the front month contracts.

There were 125 deliveries vs. KC December futures, all stopped by SG Americas customers. Deliveries against December CBT wheat slowed from over 1300 on FND to 405 last night, but are still spread over 9 different clearing firms.

The FAS Export Sales report had 622,803 MT of wheat sales during the week that ended 11/23. That was a 6-wk high led by sales to China and Unknown. By class, the report showed 186k MT for SRW, 164.7k MT of HRW, 120k MT HRS, 135k MT white, and 18k MT of durum. USDA also had 340k MT of wheat shipped for the week, bringing the total export to 7.9 MMT. Total commitments were up to 466.2 mbu.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.77 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.09 1/4, up 11 1/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.75 5/8, up 11 5/8 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat is at $6.47 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $5.47 3/8, up 5 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat is at $7.32 1/2, up 3 cents,

