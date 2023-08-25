News & Insights

Markets
CDZI

Friday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

August 25, 2023 — 11:51 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of CADIZ, up about 4.4% and shares of Consolidated Water up about 1.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Cano Health, trading higher by about 28.6% and Progyny, trading up by about 1.5% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Hospital & Medical Practitioners
VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDZI
CWCO
CANO
PGNY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.