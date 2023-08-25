In trading on Friday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of CADIZ, up about 4.4% and shares of Consolidated Water up about 1.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Cano Health, trading higher by about 28.6% and Progyny, trading up by about 1.5% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.