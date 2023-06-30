In trading on Friday, vehicle manufacturers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Nikola, up about 11.1% and shares of Gogoro up about 8.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are semiconductors shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Everspin Technologies, trading up by about 14.6% and Smart Global Holdings, trading higher by about 9.9% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Vehicle Manufacturers, Semiconductors

