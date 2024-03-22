Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 1.78% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 14.58% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 52.24% year-to-date. Combined, AES and CEG make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 9.60% on a year-to-date basis. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 90.94% year-to-date, and Broadcom Inc is up 23.42% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and AVGO make up approximately 9.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
|Energy
|-0.4%
|Consumer Products
|-0.5%
|Services
|-0.6%
|Materials
|-0.7%
|Financial
|-0.9%
