Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.1%. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.2% and 1.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.1% on the day, and down 1.84% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.71% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc, is down 7.11% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and NEE make up approximately 16.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 23.7% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 21.89% on a year-to-date basis. First Solar Inc, meanwhile, is up 55.29% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 34.75% year-to-date. Combined, FSLR and ENPH make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.4%
|Consumer Products
|-0.6%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
|Industrial
|-0.7%
|Financial
|-0.9%
|Materials
|-0.9%
