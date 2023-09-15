Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, not showing much of a loss. Within the sector, DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 0.8% and 0.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 6.10% year-to-date. DTE Energy Co, meanwhile, is down 7.89% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc is up 0.76% year-to-date. Combined, DTE and CNP make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.3% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 1.36% on a year-to-date basis. Waters Corp., meanwhile, is down 19.49% year-to-date, and Agilent Technologies, Inc., is down 21.61% year-to-date. Combined, WAT and A make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.0% Healthcare -0.3% Consumer Products -0.4% Financial -0.5% Industrial -0.6% Materials -0.9% Services -1.0% Energy -1.4% Technology & Communications -1.5%

