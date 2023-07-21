Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.1%. Within that group, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.3% on the day, and down 1.61% year-to-date. Southern Company, meanwhile, is up 3.42% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc, is down 8.40% year-to-date. Combined, SO and NEE make up approximately 23.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.0%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) and Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.2% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 1.55% on a year-to-date basis. Zoetis Inc, meanwhile, is up 26.09% year-to-date, and Danaher Corp, is down 1.78% year-to-date. Combined, ZTS and DHR make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.1% Healthcare +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.9% Energy +0.7% Consumer Products +0.2% Financial 0.0% Industrial 0.0% Services -0.2% Materials -0.3%

