Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.1%. Within that group, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.1% and 3.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 2.1% on the day, and down 7.06% year-to-date. American Electric Power Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.28% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp, is down 5.37% year-to-date. Combined, AEP and AEE make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.9%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) and Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and down 6.00% on a year-to-date basis. Quest Diagnostics, Inc., meanwhile, is down 9.09% year-to-date, and Intuitive Surgical Inc, is down 4.26% year-to-date. Combined, DGX and ISRG make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+2.1%
|Healthcare
|+0.9%
|Consumer Products
|+0.8%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Energy
|+0.5%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.6%
