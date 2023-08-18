Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.5%. Within the sector, Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 8.56% year-to-date. Ameren Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.79% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 8.41% year-to-date. Combined, AEE and PNW make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Energy stocks, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 6.72% on a year-to-date basis. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 11.39% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 4.08% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and MRO make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.5% Energy +0.5% Services +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.2% Materials +0.1% Financial -0.0% Industrial 0.0% Healthcare -0.3%

