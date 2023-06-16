Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, up 0.7%. Within that group, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.9% on the day, and down 3.46% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is up 10.51% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc, is down 8.39% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and NEE make up approximately 18.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.7%. Among large Energy stocks, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 2.68% on a year-to-date basis. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is down 6.17% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co, is down 1.84% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and PXD make up approximately 8.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.7% Energy +0.7% Healthcare +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Industrial +0.1% Materials -0.1% Financial -0.2% Services -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.3%

