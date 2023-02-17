Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, up 1.2%. Within that group, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.2% on the day, and down 2.72% year-to-date. Southern Company, meanwhile, is down 7.08% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp, is down 1.26% year-to-date. Combined, SO and LNT make up approximately 8.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) and Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 2.37% on a year-to-date basis. Campbell Soup Co, meanwhile, is down 6.58% year-to-date, and Colgate-Palmolive Co., is down 5.45% year-to-date. Combined, CPB and CL make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.1%
|Materials
|-1.1%
|Energy
|-3.8%
