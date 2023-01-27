Markets
CVLG

Friday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Real Estate Stocks

January 27, 2023 — 12:00 pm EST

In trading on Friday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Covenant Logistics Group, up about 7.3% and shares of Saia up about 4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are real estate shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Redfin, trading up by about 9.8% and Altisource Asset Management, trading higher by about 8.9% on Friday.

