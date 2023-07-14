News & Insights

Friday Sector Leaders: Trucking, General Contractors & Builders

July 14, 2023 — 11:53 am EDT

In trading on Friday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.6%. Leading the group were shares of Shengfeng Development, up about 14.6% and shares of Werner Enterprises up about 0.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led by KB Home, trading higher by about 2% and M.D.C. Holdings, trading higher by about 1.9% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Trucking, General Contractors & Builders

