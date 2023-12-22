News & Insights

Friday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Biotechnology Stocks

December 22, 2023 — 11:55 am EST

In trading on Friday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.3%. Leading the group were shares of Daseke, up about 64.9% and shares of TFI International up about 5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led by Karuna Therapeutics, trading higher by about 46.9% and Atara Biotherapeutics, trading up by about 20.2% on Friday.

